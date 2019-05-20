Good Samaritans find kidnapped girl

(NBC News) A young Fort Worth, Texas girl who was snatched while on a walk with her mother has been found and is now safe.
Police say 8-year-old Salem Sabatka was kidnapped while walking with her mother.
A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the moment Salem’s mother was thrown from the suspect’s car.
About eight hours later the little girl and a suspect were found by police at a suburban Fort Worth hotel.
51-year old Michael Webb is now in custody and charged with kidnapping.
Police were helped by two community members who went out on their own, found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect and called police.
