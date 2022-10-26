BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended his second batch of pardons in two weeks, including forgiveness for three people for decades-old convictions including intent to distribute cocaine and stealing alcohol from a package store.

Christopher Nichols was convicted of nine offenses in 2002 after he, then a high school senior preparing to depart for bootcamp, joined some buddies in stealing beer and liquor from a couple of shops.

Bertrand Lamitie told the Parole Board he is seeking a pardon for his 2001 intent to distribute cocaine conviction so that he can apply for Canadian citizenship and return from Haiti, where he was deported as a result of the conviction.

And Zaida Mirita Pimentel-Solano also cited residency concerns in seeking a pardon for her 1996 conviction for Class B substance distribution, saying she wishes to achieve legal residency. She told the board she was unaware her boyfriend was dealing drugs while she was in the car with him on the night of the arrest.

Baker also recommended a fourth pardon — full forgiveness for Thomas Schoolcraft, whom Gov. Deval Patrick and the Governor’s Council awarded a conditional pardon at the end of Patrick’s final term.

“These offenses all occurred many years ago, and since that time, all four individuals have committed themselves to bettering their lives and improving their communities,” Baker wrote. The Governor’s Council last week unanimously approved Baker’s first group of pardons, which had been sought by four individuals for convictions involving forged checks, larceny, and armed assault in a dwelling.