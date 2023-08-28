SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has issued a statement about the recent shootings that happened in Boston, Worcester, and Springfield.

According to the Worcester Police Department, two people were shot on Sunday during the Caribbean Festival at Institute Park. Around 6:00 p.m. officers heard gunshots around Salisbury and Boynton Street, which caused a large crowd that was trying to run to safety.

Officers found a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old with gunshots. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Both of the victims were innocent bystanders who were unrelated to the dispute and were not the initial targets. The investigation is still ongoing.

According to the Associated Press, at least seven people were shot near a parade of Boston’s annual Caribbean festival on Saturday, but it was not related to the other shooting event. Two suspects were arrested and multiple weapons were recovered in Dorchester, according to Police Commissioner Michael Cox. He said that the victims were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The shootings occurred on the outskirts of the J’ouvert Parade with officers stopping the parade because of the large crime scene and to gather evidence. Police believe that the shooting might have erupted during an altercation between two groups around 7:45 a.m., and are asking for the public’s help with tips or video.

Springfield police were investigating two deadly shootings in the city. Around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 12th, police were called to the area of State and Dresden Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died from those injuries.

Around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a car crash where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One person died in the crash and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for her injuries.

Officers were called to 174 Berkshire Ave. on Monday, August 14th, for a report of shots fired. Monday afternoon, a neighbor, identified as 34-year-old Victor Nieves, shot himself, a woman, and two children in their apartment on Berkshire Avenue. Upon arrival, officers entered the first-floor apartment and found an adult woman, 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks of Springfield, and an adult man on the floor who both died due to gunshot wounds. A dog was also found dead.

Fairbanks was the grandmother of three siblings who were found in a bedroom, ages 12, 10, and 5, and taken to Baystate Medical Center. The 10-year-old girl was shot and flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she passed away Thursday morning. The 12-year-old girl who was shot is in stable condition at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. The 5-year-old boy was unharmed.

Springfield Police say this year there have been 22 homicides, 20 of them labeled as murders. Also this year, they have taken 214 guns off the streets along with 26 ghost guns. There has been a 70 percent increase in the amount of recovered firearms.

“I’m heartbroken over the gun violence that occurred this weekend in Boston and Worcester amid proud celebrations of culture, community and joy. This comes as the city of Springfield faces a devastating spike in violence this summer. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire communities that have been impacted by these senseless shootings. I’m deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of law enforcement, public safety personnel and first responders whose quick actions have saved lives. Our administration is committed to being a strong partner to cities and towns by collaborating on a coordinated approach to get illegal guns off the streets, address the root causes of violence, and ensure safe communities for all.” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement Monday

The Healey-Driscoll Administration invested around $1.5 million in federal grant funds earlier this summer to help support violence prevention, response, and community engagement efforts through the summer and fall months when crime is at its peak.