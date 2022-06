GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A hit-and-run on Bachelor Street is being investigated by the Granby Police Department.

According to the Granby Police, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle operator left the area, leaving the bicyclist in serious condition.

Credit: Granby Police Department

The vehicle in this photo was possibly in the area at the time of the crash. If anyone witnessed the incident please contact the Granby Police station at 413-467-922.