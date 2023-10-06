GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby police are looking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who were in possession of a stolen credit card.
The police posted two photos on social media Friday that said the two individuals were in possession of a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle in Granby Thursday night.
If you can identify either person or have any information you are asked to call Granby police at 413-467-9222.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.