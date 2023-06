GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Police are investigating a theft and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person caught on camera.

Police say the person in the photo below was involved in a theft in the town. The surveillance camera dates the incident on Sunday around 10:16 p.m.

Credit: Granby Police Department

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.