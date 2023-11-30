GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Catholic priest charged with stealing more than $100,000 from a Granby church has been sentenced to probation.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office told 22News, Tomasz Gorny has been sentenced to two years of probation and will have to pay $12,000 in restitution to the Diocese of Springfield. Gorny has also agreed to voluntarily laicization, meaning he must leave the priesthood.

Gorny was a priest at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Granby. He was accused of using parish funds over three years to purchase items, including power tools, a riding mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games, and clothing for his personal use. The expenses were charged to credit cards that the Springfield Diocese had to pay.

Granby detectives conducted an investigation after being notified by the Diocese of Springfield of an audit into the suspicious use of church funds. In April, Granby police seized hundreds of items from a storage unit in Easthampton.