SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Hampden County Grand Jury has indicted a West Springfield man for allegedly defrauding the Hampden County Regional Board of Retirement of more than $27,000.

According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, Robert Dombek, age 51, was indicted Tuesday on one count each of the charges of Perjury and Larceny Over $1,200.

Investigators allege that Dombek falsely claimed in an affidavit submitted to the Board that the man he cared for, a deceased public pensioner, was still alive and had given Dombek Power of Attorney to collect the man’s pension. As a result, the Board resumed the man’s pension payments and Dombek illegally collected more than $27,111 between November 2019 and September 2020 from the Board.

Dombek is expected to be arraigned on the charges at a later date.