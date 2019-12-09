Grandfather charged after grandson brought gun to Holyoke elementary school

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Charges were filed Monday morning against a Grandfather from Holyoke who’s 5-year-old Grandson allegedly brought a loaded gun to Edward Nelson White School on Friday.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News, the 52-year-old Grandfather is charged with reckless endangerment of a child and improper storage of a firearm and will be summoned to court within weeks.

Albert said the acting principal of the school called police after she was made aware that a 5-year-old boy Pre-Kindergarten student brought a loaded handgun to school in his backpack around 11:30 a.m.

When police arrived they located a black fully loaded semi-automatic handgun with 10 live rounds in the magazine.

Albert said that information led police to believe the child did not take the handgun out of his backpack while inside the school. There were no injuries.

After detectives and the School Resource Sergeant spoke with the staff and the child’s mother, it was discovered that the boy obtained the gun from the grandfather’s house while visiting there with his mother before school that day.

The grandfather has a current Massachusetts license to carry and is cooperating with the investigation. Albert said a second handgun, ammunition, and his Mass LTC card was seized during a follow-up visit to the grandfather’s house.

The Massachusetts State Department of Children and Families was contacted and has opened an investigation as well.