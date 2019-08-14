Grant Street homicide victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who died after being shot on Grant Street in Springfield Monday has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 23-year-old Ramon Guerra.

Guerra was taken to Baystate Medical Center after the shooting, where he died several hours later.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are still looking into what led up to the deadly shooting.

Guerra will be the 12th homicide victim of the year.

