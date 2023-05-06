GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department arrested a man who ran away during a traffic stop back in 2020.

On January 4, 2020, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Granville Police Department performed a traffic stop on Main Road, according to the Granville Police Department. During the traffic stop, officers found that the registration plates belonged to another vehicle.

When the officers were trying to confirm the identity of the driver, the operator, and the passenger drove away, almost hitting an officer with his car, and started a police chase. The driver failed to perform a turn at South and Walter Street, but the vehicle continued through the intersection, became airborne, and crashed into an abandoned house, causing significant damage to the house and the vehicle.

The driver then ran away on foot into the woods while the passenger stayed in the car. Multiple K-9 units from Southwick, MSP, and West Springfield went to assist with finding the suspect but were unable to find him.

The investigations unit was able to find the operator, who was identified as 30-year-old Jodane Telfer of Hartford. Telfer was charged with the following:

Speeding

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Attached Plates

Unlicensed Operation

Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign

Failure to Obey/Stop by Police

Operating to Endanger

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage

Marked Lanes

Attempt to Commit a Crime

A&B by Dangerous Weapon

The Granville Police Department applied for and was granted an extraditable warrant to bring Telfer to the Commonwealth to face his charges. Then on March 2, after 3 years, Telfer was arraigned in Westfield District Court. He was released and his next court date is on July 7 in Westfield District Court.