Granville man with active warrant arrested during traffic stop

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Granville.

According to the Granville Police Department, officers stopped a car on Main Road near Sodom Street where they discovered that the driver had an active warrant and the car’s registration was expired.

Police said the man was taken into custody and processed at the Granville Police Station. He was later released on their own recognizance and is expected in Westfield District Court Tuesday.