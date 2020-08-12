Granville police investigating vehicle break-ins Wednesday

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating multiple break-ins of cars that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to the Granville Police Department, between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. the areas of Main Road, Granby Road and Water Street have received reports of unlocked vehicles that have been entered into.

Police are working on investigating the incidents and asking residents to contact police if any one has video or information.

Residents are advised to take out any valuables such as purses, wallets, money, cellphones, etc. in your car and to lock your car including securing recreational and farm vehicles.