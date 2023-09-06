GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Granville conducted a total of 113 motor vehicle stops in August.

The Granville Police Department was awarded federal funding to address traffic safety including strategies to reduce roadway crashes. According to the arrest log and statistics by the Granville Police Department, 22 drivers were issued citations, this does not include verbal warnings, written warnings, or criminal citations out of 113 motor vehicle stops.

One person was arrested on August 25th, 28-year-old Matthew Thibault of Chicopee, for an outstanding warrant issued by Greenfield District Court.

Three people were charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle:

August 26th, 49-year-old Eric Landry of West Hartford, Conn. and 50-year-old Terrence Moore of Hartford, Conn., and on August 29th, 64-year-old Stephen Marshall of Rock Hill, Conn.

On August 27th, 34-year-old Benjamin Valentin of Waterbury Conn. was charged with the operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Officers were called to 65 incidents for service which included assisting medical and fire and a total of 34 building checks.