GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Granville conducted a total of 95 motor vehicle stops in September.

According to the arrest log and statistics by the Granville Police Department, 22 drivers were issued citations, this does not include verbal warnings, written warnings, or criminal citations out of 95 motor vehicle stops.

Three people were charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license:

Jessie Harbold (33) of Enfield – September 1

Morgan Jenkins (42) of Southwick – September 3

Shawn Kana (55) of Southwick – September 16

Edwin Romero (34) of West Hartford was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on September 23. John Richard (49) of Southwick was charged on September 30 for the operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and the operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.

Officers were called to 42 incidents for service which included assisting medical and fire and a total of 47 building checks.