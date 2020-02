GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Granville police are looking for the person or persons responsible for illegal dumping early Saturday morning.

According to The Granville Police Department, someone dumped multiple bags of insulation on both sides of Route 57 in the Granville Gorge.

Police ask if anyone observed any of this activity either early Saturday morning or late Friday night to contact The Granville Police Department at (413) 357-8572.