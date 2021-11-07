Granville police make arrest during traffic stop

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) — An individual was taken into custody on Saturday following multiple charges in Granville.

According to the Granville Police Department, police were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation just before 6:30 p.m. During the stop, narcotics and other violations were discovered. The driver of the vehicle was charged with the following:

  • MV equipment violation (Plate light)
  • Attached Plates
  • Unregistered MV
  • Uninsured MV
  • Operating with a Suspended Licesne
  • Possession of Class B Substance (Cocaine)

The individual was taken to the Ludlow House of Correction, where they will stay while awaiting arriagnment.

