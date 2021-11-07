Granville police make arrest during traffic stop

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) — An individual was taken into custody on Saturday following multiple charges in Granville.

According to the Granville Police Department, police were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation just before 6:30 p.m. During the stop, narcotics and other violations were discovered. The driver of the vehicle was charged with the following:

MV equipment violation (Plate light)

Attached Plates

Unregistered MV

Uninsured MV

Operating with a Suspended Licesne

Possession of Class B Substance (Cocaine)

The individual was taken to the Ludlow House of Correction, where they will stay while awaiting arriagnment.