Granville police make arrest during traffic stop

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) — An individual was taken into custody on Saturday following multiple charges in Granville.
According to the Granville Police Department, police were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation just before 6:30 p.m. During the stop, narcotics and other violations were discovered. The driver of the vehicle was charged with the following:
- MV equipment violation (Plate light)
- Attached Plates
- Unregistered MV
- Uninsured MV
- Operating with a Suspended Licesne
- Possession of Class B Substance (Cocaine)
The individual was taken to the Ludlow House of Correction, where they will stay while awaiting arriagnment.