Granville police reminding residents to lock vehicles due to increased break-ins

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department reminding residents to lock their vehicles after almost a dozen break-ins occurred over the last week.

At this time it appears that all the cars that were broken into were unlocked and the car that was stolen had the keys inside. Police are reminding residents to lock your cars and not leave the keys inside of them.

Police are working with additional agencies to find those responsible of the ongoing car thefts and break-ins.

According to the Granville Police Department, the incidents happened on Silver Street, Granby Road, and Main Road. Police said they received reports of a white sedan being involved. Police have also received reports that surrounding communities also had multiple vehicle break-ins.