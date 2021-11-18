Granville police reminding residents to report suspicious activity

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Granville police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity after a man was seen in the area at two different homes Thursday.

According to the Granville Police Department, officers were notified of a suspicious person at a home on North Lane and found the person at a different home nearby. The person told the officer he was from a contracting company and went to both addresses by mistake.

Police determined that this person is currently on probation for breaking and entering into homes in Connecticut and his probation officer was notified. He was driving a gray 2008 Dodge Durango with Connecticut plates.

The Granville Police are reminding residents, that if you see suspicious activity please immediately called 911.