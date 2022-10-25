GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Great Barrington resident with allegedly receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

James J. Keough, 54, was indicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested on Oct. 18, 2022 after a search at his address. He was released on conditions by the federal court in Springfield.

Prosecutors say that Keough knowingly received child sexual abuse material that involved a prepubescent minor under the age of 12 between December 5, 2021 and March 16, 2022. They also allege that on or about March 18, 2022, he possessed child porn in the form of images.