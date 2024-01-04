GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run property damage accident at the rotary on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 9:16 pm, and Great Barrington Police have released a video of the truck involved. The vehicle in question appears to be a late model Ford or Mazda, displaying noticeable damage, possibly a flat tire.

Video courtesy of Great Barrington Police Department

Local law enforcement is urging anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the truck to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with details that could aid in the investigation are encouraged to contact the Great Barrington Police Department at (413) 528-0306, extension 3.