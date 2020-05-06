Great Barrington Police make major drug bust

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (NEWS10) — Great Barrington Police arrested Ryan Babcock, 34, of Housatonic after he was reportedly found in possession of a large quantity of drugs following a traffic stop.

Police say while on patrol, they noticed a car driving on Main Street where the officer knew the driver had a revoked license. Officer Andres Huertas stopped the car in front of Town Hall where Officer James Bragdon assisted him with the stop.

Police say Officer Huertas advised Babcock he was being arrested for driving on a revoked license. While police took inventory the car, Huertas reportedly found an extremely large cache of narcotics including:

748 bags of heroine,

Several bags of cocaine,

18 bags of marijuana

Several different prescription drugs

Police then reportedly impounded the car, taking it to the police station where a search warrant was obtained. Assisting Police Officers Christopher Peebles and Bradley Lupiani helped with the search warrant process and overall arrest and investigation.

Babcock was charged with the following:

Possession of Class A with intent to distribute

Possession of Class B with intent to distribute

Possession of Class C

Possession of Class D with intent to distribute

Possession of Class E with intent to distribute

Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a revoked license

Babcock was arraigned via a telephone conference call from a cell due to COVID-19. Judge William Rota held him without bail until a further hearing in Southern Berkshire District Court on Thursday.

“This was an outstanding motor vehicle stop and arrest by Officer Huertas” said Chief William Walsh. It removes a major player in the drug trade from circulation once again, noting Babcock’s lengthy criminal record. That’s a huge amount of heroin taken off the streets and all of the officers did a commendable job.”

