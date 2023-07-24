GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Great Barrington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in looking for a robbery suspect.

According to the Great Barrington Police Department, there was an active robbery on Sunday where a knife was seen on Maple Avenue near West Avenue.

Police dogs searched a wooded area off West Avenue on Sunday, but the search was unsuccessful. The suspect is described as a white man, around 30 years old with a medium build, and was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt, a black ball cap, and a medical mask.

Investigators are now asking residents in the area to look at any home surveillance or door bell cameras for anyone suspicious. If you see a suspicious person, call 911.