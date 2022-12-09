GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dangerousness hearing for the suspect in a shooting at the Greenfield Gardens apartment complex on July 25th was moved to December 16, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Qadree Hutchins, age 28 from Springfield, was arrested after allegedly firing at least 12 rounds into and around an apartment in a highly dense and highly populated area of Greenfield known as Forbes Court. The shots damaged the screen door, main door, and siding surrounding the door.

Hutchins was arraigned for the shooting on Monday and is being held without bail pending the outcome of the dangerousness hearing.