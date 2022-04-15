GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man pleaded guilty Friday to charges in connection to mailing fentanyl disguised as fake oxycodone pills to an undercover agent in 2019.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jeremiah McLenithan of Greenfield, pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine greater than 100 grams

Trafficking in fentanyl greater than 10 grams

Unlawful possession of ammunition being as an armed career criminal

Two counts of possession of a firearm without a license as an armed career criminal

McLenithan was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison, with a minimum of 10 years required to serve.

“This prosecution targeted a career criminal who was selling poison for profit without regard for the lives and safety of those who were buying it or where it was ending up,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney and Chief Trial Counsel Jeremy Bucci.

“When criminals use the online marketplace to sell dangerous counterfeit versions of FDA-approved prescription drugs, they jeopardize the public’s health,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Grinstead, of the Kansas City field office of the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations.

Federal agents from the FDA in Kansas City received mail from McLenithan that contained fake pills from a transaction on the dark web. Investigators traced the pills back to McLenithan’s home in Franklin County.

Officer searched his home on Laurel Street in June 2019 and found 117 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of fentanyl worth $12,000, $102,410 in cash, several other types of pills, two handguns, and a large amount of ammunition. Detectives also found drug ledgers and passwords to dark web markets, a pill grinder, fake IDs, scales and packaging supplies.

“Too many Americans have been impacted by the serious harms associated with prescription opioids. The FDA works to decrease the supply of these drugs to illicit markets,” said Special Agent Grinstead. “We will continue to monitor, investigate and bring to justice those who mistakenly believe that they can remain anonymous and out of reach of the law when they sell their illicit products online.”