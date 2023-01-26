WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man was arrested in West Springfield Thursday morning after police found stolen items, including a kitchen sink, inside his vehicle.
West Springfield Police were called to the area of City View Avenue and Gay Terrace around 5:00 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into a shed. Officers that arrived to the area learned the suspect had run away towards City View Avenue and taken several tools from the bed of the victim’s truck.
A second victim identified a speaker and amplifier found next to a suspected vehicle. The suspect, Michael John Blaine of Greenfield, was shortly found hiding underneath a vehicle in the area and was arrested.
When Blaine was arrested, he was wearing a backpack that belonged to the second victim. Police searched his vehicle and found seven chainsaws, power tools and other items including a kitchen sink.
Blaine has been charged with the following:
• Breaking and Entering Nighttime for Felony
• Larceny Under $1200 (2-counts)
• Breaking and Entering for a Misdemeanor (2-counts)