WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man was arrested in West Springfield Thursday morning after police found stolen items, including a kitchen sink, inside his vehicle.

West Springfield Police were called to the area of City View Avenue and Gay Terrace around 5:00 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into a shed. Officers that arrived to the area learned the suspect had run away towards City View Avenue and taken several tools from the bed of the victim’s truck.

A second victim identified a speaker and amplifier found next to a suspected vehicle. The suspect, Michael John Blaine of Greenfield, was shortly found hiding underneath a vehicle in the area and was arrested.

When Blaine was arrested, he was wearing a backpack that belonged to the second victim. Police searched his vehicle and found seven chainsaws, power tools and other items including a kitchen sink.

Blaine has been charged with the following:

• Breaking and Entering Nighttime for Felony

• Larceny Under $1200 (2-counts)

• Breaking and Entering for a Misdemeanor (2-counts)