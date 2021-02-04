Greenfield man arrested in connection with January homicide in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in Hartford Friday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Webster Street on Jan. 29 at approximately 9:31 p.m. Patrol officers responded to the Webster Street area on a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, the victim was located in the rear lot of 12 Webster Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Michael Dudley of Durham.

Hartford Police’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, police reported a suspect in the homicide had developed, probable cause was established, and an arrest warrant had been granted.

The suspect was located in Springfield, MA and taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Unit and Springfield Police Department without incident.

He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition.

The suspect was identified as Jordon Register, 21, of Greenfield MA. He is charged with murder and is being held on $1.7-million bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the Hartford PD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).