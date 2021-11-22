Greenfield man pleads guilty to child porn charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man has pleaded guilty in Springfield Federal Court to child pornography charges Monday.

According to the Acting US Attorney’s office, 46-year-old Charles Fox of Greenfield pleaded guilty to two counts of receipt of child pornography. He was indicted in July 2019 and remained in federal court since his arrest in June 2019.

Fox influenced a minor in the Philippines to engage in sexual explicit conduct for the purpose of producing porn images. He used Facebook messenger to communicate with the minor to get pornographic images and in exchange, he sent Western Union payments to the Philippines. Fox was previously convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age.

Fox will be sentenced on March 22, 2022. Due to prior sex offense charges, he is facing a sentencing of at least 15 years and up to 40 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.