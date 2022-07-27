GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner will speak Wednesday about recent gun violence in the city.

The mayor will be joined by Acting Police Chief William Gordon for an 11:00 A.M. news conference at City Hall.

There have been three shooting incidents in Greenfield in the past month, not including several other incidents in which illegal guns have been seized by police.

The most recent incident happened on Monday afternoon, when a man fired a dozen rounds into an apartment building.