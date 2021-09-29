Greenfield police find more than 1,500 bags of heroin under hood of vehicle

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man was arrested after an investigation into a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, Springfield resident Alex Barnes was operating a vehicle with a suspicious license, following too close to another vehicle, attached illegal plates, had an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, was in possession of a Class A drug subsequent offense, and in possession of a Class B subsequent offense. He was arrested and charged for those offenses, and the clerk of courts set a bail of $10,000.

While at the accident, Greenfield firefighters opened the engine compartment to look for leaky fluids that were being spilled on the road. Firefighters found a hollow area which contained a safe, and the vehicle and safe were seized pending a warrant.

On Wednesday morning, Detective Purinton received a warrant to search the vehicle and safe. The detective located 1,580 wax baggies which contained what is believed to be heroin. A total of 66 capsules were also found which is believed to be Gabapentin along with numerous small green baggies, a small digital scale, and a notebook containing possible narcotic transactions.

In addition to the charges initially, the following charges will be pursued:

Possession with intent to distribute Class A Substance (subsequent offense)

Possession with intent to distribute Class B Substance (subsequent offense)

Possession with intent to distribute Class D Substance (subsequent offense)

Possession with intent to distribute Class E substance

22News will continue to follow this story as further details are released.