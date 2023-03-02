GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield police officer was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center after his cruiser was struck by a car while conducting a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to Greenfield Police, Officer Nicholas Limoges was inside his cruiser while in the process of conducting a traffic stop on Pleasant Street at around 7:00 Wednesday night, when his vehicle was struck by a Toyota Corolla that had turned from Federal Street onto Pleasant Street and crossed over the double solid yellow lines.

Limoges was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center to be treated for what appear to be minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota declined medical attention.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, and according to Greenfield police, charges could be pending following a further investigation into the crash.