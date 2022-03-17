GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Greenfield Thursday for possessing illegal drugs and a firearm at the Greenfield Oak Courts.
Members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force, assistance from the Massachusetts State Police “STOP” team, and Greenfield Police Department used a search warrant to uncover the following items in a narcotics investigation:
- 48 grams of suspected cocaine
- 50 bags/DU of suspected heroin/fentanyl
- Stolen .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun
- Approximately $2,344 in cash
The man, who was not identified by Greenfield police, has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking 36-100 grams of cocaine
- Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Commission of a felony while armed
- Improper storage of a firearm with access to a minor
- Receiving stolen property
22News will update this story when further details of this case are available.