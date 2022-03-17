GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Greenfield Thursday for possessing illegal drugs and a firearm at the Greenfield Oak Courts.

Members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force, assistance from the Massachusetts State Police “STOP” team, and Greenfield Police Department used a search warrant to uncover the following items in a narcotics investigation:

  • 48 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 50 bags/DU of suspected heroin/fentanyl
  • Stolen .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun
  • Approximately $2,344 in cash

The man, who was not identified by Greenfield police, has been charged with the following:

  • Trafficking 36-100 grams of cocaine
  • Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Commission of a felony while armed
  • Improper storage of a firearm with access to a minor
  • Receiving stolen property

22News will update this story when further details of this case are available.