HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Holyoke Police Narcotics unit and the Western Mass FBI Gang Task Force, arrested an older female on High Street Friday.

Law enforcement acted on a tip regarding an older female potentially carrying rifles in a trash bag on High Street .Following this lead, detectives located a woman matching the provided description on Essex Street just below High Street. The individual was identified as 58-year-old Sherri Sulewski of Greenfield.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

Upon further investigation, law enforcement found that Ms. Sulewski was in possession of two shotguns and two military K-Bar knives concealed in a black trash bag. Sulewski did not possess a License to Carry or an FID for these weapons. Consequently, she was arrested.

The firearms and knives have not been reported as stolen at this time.