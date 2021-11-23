Group of nearly 40 ATV, dirt bike riders assault 82-year-old man in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are looking to identify multiple ATV and dirt bike riders that assaulted an 82-year-old man in Boston last week.

Around 7:30 p.m. on November 18, the victim was driving his 1996 Buick Century in Boston when 30 to 40 off-road motorcycles and ATVs approached. The riders allegedly forced the victim onto the curb on the right-hand side then several of them began smashing the windows to his car.

State Police said the victim was able to drive away and began driving to the closest police station for help. Several dirt bikes and ATVs followed the elderly man and began kicking and striking his car again. The victim eventually got stuck in traffic in Allston. The victim attempted to roll his window down to ask other drivers to call 911.

While his window was down, one of the riders identified as a man, approached the car on foot and began punching the victim through the window. Other riders continued to kick the victim’s car, one throwing a piece of a pipe through the rear window. Another threw a large rock through a side window.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

The victim was able to drive to a convenience store in Allston where he got out of the vehicle and fell to the ground. Boston EMS took him to a hospital for serious injuries. He remains hospitalized nearly a week after the incident but is expected to survive. In total, the ATV and dirt bike riders followed the man for 2.7 miles.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident to understand why the 82-year-old man was attacked. If you know anyone that witnesses the incident or see anything on social media about a large group of riders in the Boston area, you are asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 617-727-8817.