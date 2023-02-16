CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– A Chicopee resident has pleaded guilty to charges in a child pornography case.

Michael Geoffroy, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count possession of child pornography in Springfield Federal Court.

According to prosecutors, Geoffroy used a minor to create two videos and two images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in December 2020. The next day he was arrested the next day, and more than 100 videos and images depicting CSAM were found on his cellphone. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2021.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8, 2023.