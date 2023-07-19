BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A guilty plea in Boston Federal Court for a man illegally possessing two machine guns.

Stewart Silvestri, 24, of Brookline, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of machine guns.

Prosecutors day that Silvestri arrested on October 15, 2022 when police received multiple calls for an erratic driver on Route 95 in Rowley, Massachusetts, who had pulled into and parked at a weigh station. Upon arrival, police questioned Silvestri, who said he had just come from an armory in New Hampshire.

The trooper saw that he was sitting on a firearm and searched the vehicle. The search netted 14 privately made firearms (also known as ghost guns), hundreds of rounds of ammunition and numerous firearm parts. Two of the firearms were fully automatic pistols, classified as machine guns.

Silvestri could receive a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for October 12, 2023