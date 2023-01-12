BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that a man charged in a bank robbery has pleaded guilty.

Paul Whooten, 59, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery in Boston Federal Court.

According to the investigators, on Dec. 21, 2019, Whooten entered a branch of Rockland Trust Bank in Hyde Park, carrying an object that appeared to be a rifle. Upon entering the bank, Whooten pointed it at the teller before stating, “Give me all of your money.” The teller gave him $13,603 in cash, and Whooten fled the bank on foot. Bank surveillance cameras captured images of Whooten during the robbery.

After leaving the bank, Whooten was observed on the street wearing clothes that he was seen wearing in the bank and still holding what appeared to be a rifle. He was immediately apprehended Whooten by police and a black rifle-type BB gun and bag of cash were recovered.

The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.