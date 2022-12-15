PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The jury is back on a four year old murder case in Pittsfield.

Gary Linen, Carey Pilot, and Elizabeth Perez were tried in Berkshire District Court for a shooting in Pittsfield that took the life of of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones.

Linen and Pilot had a gun fight in the area of Dewey Street on October 2, 2017, and during that gun fight Jones was hit with a bullet in her car and died at the hospital. Linen was convicted of murder while Pilot was convicted of manslaughter. Perez was convicted of misleading police in a homicide investigation.

“I send my condolences to Ms. Jones’ family and friends for their tragic loss and hope these convictions give them some satisfaction. I thank the jurors for their careful deliberation of the facts,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.