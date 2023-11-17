GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Northfield man was found guilty in a rape and strangulation case from an incident in September 2022.

Ethan Hatch, aged 20, was convicted of three counts of rape and a count of strangulation. He was acquitted on two counts of rape and one count of assault and battery. Hatch will be sentenced on November 27, 2023 at the Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on September 18, 2022. According to prosecutors Hatch met the victim at a party on September 17 and took her back to his home where he assaulted her early on September 18.

“The survivor showed tremendous courage coming forward and testifying in Court,” said ADA

Andrew Covington. “We thank the jury for their careful consideration and deliberation in this matter. Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to report these crimes to their local police departments or the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.”

The case was investigated by the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Northfield Police Department.