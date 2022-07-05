PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– After a two day trial, a jury issued a guilty verdict in a domestic violence case on Tuesday.

Jason Ostrander, age 41, was found guilty of intimidation of a witness stemming from an event in 2020. Berkshire Superior Court Judge Jane Mulqueen sentenced him to serve three to four years in state prison.

According to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, Ostrander had been arrested on May 2, 2020 for strangulation in a domestic disturbance incident. While in jail awaiting his trial, Ostrander sent the victim a letter urging the victim not to testify in court against him. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained that letter and took the case to trial despite the witness’ resistance.

“Victims of intimate partner violence are often understandably afraid to participate in prosecutions, and

offenders can be very manipulative. I am proud of the trial team for continuing to pursue this case,”

District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

The jury found Ostrander not guilty of the strangulation charge