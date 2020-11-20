Guilty verdict stands for man charged with 1999 murder in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court affirms Shane Moffat’s guilty verdict Thursday for first degree murder of Malcolm Howard.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Shane Moffat’s appeal was stayed several times so that he could pursue multiple post-conviction motions over a span of 17 years. The judge sentenced the Moffat to life in prison.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stated, “ Twenty-one years after the death of their loved one, the family of Malcolm Howard can finally have some closure with the Supreme Judicial Court’s affirmation of this verdict.” District Attorney Gulluni went on to say, “I would like to commend ADA Cynthia Payne for her great work in authoring the brief and in arguing the appeal.”

Malcolm Howard’s body was found on the side of Fred Jackson Road in Southwick on May 16, 1999 after he was last seen on May 13, 1999. The investigation determined Howard was shot in the neck at close range by a shotgun. Two days later the car Moffat borrowed to transport both him and Howard was found outside an abandoned factory, the front seat was soaked in blood.

Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Payne represented the Commonwealth before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.