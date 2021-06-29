Gulluni to announce formation of SAFE Unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is set to announce a new law enforcement effort Tuesday, targeted at people known to commit violent crimes.

Gulluni will hold a news conference at 11:00 Tuesday morning to announce the formation of the Strategic Action and Focused Enforcement (SAFE) Unit. The unit combines the efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to focus on “known individuals engaged in violent activity.”

The DA’s office says the unit has already been operating for the past few months, and has been successful in dismantling a “highly violent street level gang in the region.”

The unit includes members of the Massachusetts State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, the Massachusetts National Guard, and the Holyoke, West Springfield, and East Longmeadow police departments.