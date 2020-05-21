Gun and drugs seized after investigation in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 29-year-old and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Holyoke Wednesday night as part of an FBI western Massachusetts Gang Task Force investigation.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert, officers stopped a car as part of an investigation regarding a handgun at Hamilton and South East Streets at 5:15 p.m. Two of the occupants left the car and ran.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers stopped one of the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile. Officers were unable to locate the second suspect or the handgun at first but then spotted him in a car on Sargeant Street.

Albert said officers stopped the car at Linden and Appelton Streets and arrested 29-year-old Gabriel Lebron of Holyoke. Lebron had a fully loaded Ruger semi-automatic .380 pistol with a defaced serial number, a small amount of heroin, marijuana, suboxone strips, and prescription pills on him.

A 6-month-old baby girl and two adult females were also located with Lebron in the car. Holyoke Police notified the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

6 Outstanding Warrants

Possession of a Firearm w/out a License

Possession of Class A – Heroin

Possession w/Intent to Distribute Class A – Heroin

Possession of Class B – Suboxone

Child Endangerment While Operating a MV

Poss. of Ammo w/out an FID Card

Poss. or Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Poss. of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Failure to Stop for Police

Reckless Operation of a MV

The 17 year old juvenile was charged with:

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of Class A – Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A – Heroin

Lebron will be held at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow until further processing by the Holyoke District Court. The juvenile was released into the custody of his mother pending further court action.