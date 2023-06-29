WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested Wednesday following a search at the Springfield Inn by West Springfield Police, FBI and Homeland Securities.

Police executed a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Springfield Inn on Riverdale Street with Luis Yantin as the main suspect.

Officers searched several rooms at the motel and seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition in the attached magazine, which was found in a hidden compartment under the flooring and rug of one room. Police also seized 96 packs of heroin, .7 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and $234 cash.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

He has been charged with the following:

Possession to Distribute Heroin

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in the commission of a Felony

Possession of a Large capacity feeding device

Firearms Violation with 3 Violent/Serious Drug Convictions

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Yantin was previously convicted of two prior drug convictions in 2010 and one in 2013.