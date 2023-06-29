WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested Wednesday following a search at the Springfield Inn by West Springfield Police, FBI and Homeland Securities.
Police executed a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Springfield Inn on Riverdale Street with Luis Yantin as the main suspect.
Officers searched several rooms at the motel and seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition in the attached magazine, which was found in a hidden compartment under the flooring and rug of one room. Police also seized 96 packs of heroin, .7 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and $234 cash.
He has been charged with the following:
- Possession to Distribute Heroin
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in the commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Large capacity feeding device
- Firearms Violation with 3 Violent/Serious Drug Convictions
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID card
Yantin was previously convicted of two prior drug convictions in 2010 and one in 2013.