WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are dead in Worcester after a fatal accident stemming from a police chase and an assault with a gun.

Worcester Police were called to a report of a gun early Saturday morning. At about 12:15 a.m., police talked to two men who said a Toyota Highlander drove past them on Water Street and almost hit them. In doing so, the driver opened the door and pointed a black handgun at one of the men.

Worcester Police pursued the Toyota, finding the car pulled over on Grafton Street. When the driver was ordered out of the car, he turned the car back on and drove off at what officers said was a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to pursue but lost sight of the car.

Shortly after, the Toyota was found flipped and had been in an accident with a Dodge Ram. Police officers assisted the people who were trapped in the Toyota. One person was pronounced dead at the accident and the driver died at the hospital. A black airsoft gun was found in the Toyota. Later, it was determined that the Toyota had crossed the yellow lines, hit the Dodge Ram coming the opposite direction, hit a tree, and flipped.