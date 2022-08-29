SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are being charged in connection with breaking into cars on Saturday.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:30 a.m. officers were called to Demond Avenue for a gun call with three suspects attempting to break into cars. The suspects were found in the area of the 3400 block of Main Street.
The three suspects had latex gloves and police seized a loaded firearm that was reported stolen out of Florida from 18-year-old Joesay Martinez. A 15-year-old juvenile boy had a ski mask, his charges and name will not be released due to his age.
Joesay Martinez (18) of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Breaking and Entering – Vehicle Nighttime for a Felony
- Attempt to Commit a Crime
Juan Roque (18) of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering – Vehicle Nighttime for a Felony
- Attempt to Commit a Crime