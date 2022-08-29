SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are being charged in connection with breaking into cars on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:30 a.m. officers were called to Demond Avenue for a gun call with three suspects attempting to break into cars. The suspects were found in the area of the 3400 block of Main Street.

The three suspects had latex gloves and police seized a loaded firearm that was reported stolen out of Florida from 18-year-old Joesay Martinez. A 15-year-old juvenile boy had a ski mask, his charges and name will not be released due to his age.

Joesay Martinez and Juan Roque (Springfield Police Department)

Joesay Martinez (18) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Breaking and Entering – Vehicle Nighttime for a Felony

Attempt to Commit a Crime

Juan Roque (18) of Springfield is charged with the following: