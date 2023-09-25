SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman was arrested Saturday after a vehicle was stopped for a reported stolen license plate.

Springfield officers stopped vehicle around 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Dickinson Street and Sumner Avenue for a reported stolen license plate from Greenfield. The driver, 27-year-old Dra’Cee Matos of Springfield was not in possession of a license and was detained.

A firearm was then found inside her vehicle with the serial number removed. Matos was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
  • Receiving Stolen Property less than $1,200
  • Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID
  • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram