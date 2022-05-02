SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives arrested a 20-year-old Springfield man after receiving information the suspect was in possession of a firearm Friday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. detectives received information that 20-year-old Jorge Santiago of Springfield was in possession of a firearm. Detectives found Santiago on the 500 block of Belmont Avenue and seized a firearm and two loaded magazines in a truck.

Santiago was released on a $200 bail three weeks ago after he crashed into a fire hydrant with a stolen vehicle.

Jorge Santiago April 29, 2022 arrest (Springfield Police Department)

April 29, 2022 arrest (Springfield Police Department)

Jorge Santiago April 12, 2022 arrest (Springfield Police Department)

April 12, 2022 arrest (Springfield Police Department)

Santiago was arrested and charged with the following: