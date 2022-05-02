SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives arrested a 20-year-old Springfield man after receiving information the suspect was in possession of a firearm Friday.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. detectives received information that 20-year-old Jorge Santiago of Springfield was in possession of a firearm. Detectives found Santiago on the 500 block of Belmont Avenue and seized a firearm and two loaded magazines in a truck.
Santiago was released on a $200 bail three weeks ago after he crashed into a fire hydrant with a stolen vehicle.
Santiago was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card