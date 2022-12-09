SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on East Columbus Avenue Saturday after police heard gunshots.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were monitoring bars and nightclubs around lower Worthington Street around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers found a disturbance involving three dozen people along with two people allegedly shooting firearms into the air.

One of the suspects managed to get into a car and get away. Another suspect, 27-year-old Jose Cedeno of Springfield, also attempted to get away in a vehicle but was quickly stopped by police and arrested.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Officers seized a loaded high-capacity firearm in his pants pocket. Cedeno also had a prior conviction for firearm charges, including discharging a firearm.

Cedeno has been charged with: