SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Saturday after police received information he was in possession of a firearm.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 4:45 p.m. 22-year-old Ivan Cedeno was arrested on the 200 block of Allen Park Road after detectives seized a loaded large capacity firearm from his fanny pack. The gun was reported stolen out of New Hampshire.

Ivan Cedeno is charged with the following: